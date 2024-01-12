Blanchard, OK Author Publishes Novel
January 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSkin Deep, a new book by Brooklyn Fazenbaker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Ivy moves to her cousin's house in California for a fresh start, she expects to go to art exhibits and enjoy her new job. When she meets her cousin's friend, Cade, she is caught off guard by the scars that line his face, which match the scars along her back. He is sweet and flirty, but private with commitment issues. Will they both be able to overcome their trust issues, or will past memories get in the way of their feelings for each other?
About the Author
Brooklyn Fazenbaker lives in a small town in Oklahoma and loves reading, writing, and rainy days. When not writing, she likes to watch Friends, Stranger Things, and horror movies, and play Minecraft. She has a pug-chihuahua mix dog named Gibbs and a hedgehog named Pumpkin. The Alpha was the first book Brooklyn published.
Skin Deep is a 246-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-315-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/skin-deep/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/skin-deep/
