Hopatcong, NJ Author Publishes Cookbook
January 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeastmode/Mamma's Cooking Cookbook: A Press1 Entertainment: Hopatcong NJ Small Town Big Taste, a new book by Chico Range, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Beastmode/Mamma's Cooking Cookbook is about discovering your own passion for cooking. Chef Range doesn't want people to cook exactly like he does, but instead to adapt to the way they cook with the knowledge and experience he provides. Taste while you cook and you will know exactly what you need. He hopes to inspire people to start dabbling in the kitchen and if you love being there, you're a chef too!
About the Author
Chico Range has been a chef for twenty-seven years, working at Burger King to pay his way through culinary school. He lived in the ghetto his entire life and the only way out was sports, rapping, a scholarship, jail, or death. He decided to be a chef as a kid while watching Chef Bert Wolf. His mother never thought he'd be a chef and he never believed he would win an award nor write a cookbook, so he feels truly humbled and blessed.
Beastmode/Mamma's Cooking Cookbook: A Press1 Entertainment: Hopatcong NJ Small Town Big Taste is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-298-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/beastmode-mammas-cooking-cookbook-a-press1-entertainment-hopatcong-nj-small-town-big-taste/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/beastmode-mammas-cooking-cookbook-a-press1-entertainment-hopatcong-nj-small-town-big-taste/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
