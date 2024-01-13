Thermal, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
January 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRicky the Chickee Sings for the King, a new book by Diana Alvarez, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Everyone knows that a rooster's job is to sing and wake up those around him. In this heart-warming story, Ricky the Chickee, who can't carry a rooster tune, struggles because he stutters. For three generations, his family has had an important job. Can he overcome this disability in time to carry on the proud family tradition of waking up the King of Hawaii?
This story teaches children the importance of caring, overcoming, bullying, determination, and helping those who do not know how to help themselves. The children will also be introduced to common Hawaiian words and a little about the history of Hawaii.
Ricky the Chickee Sings for the King is a 32-page hardbound with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-474-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ricky-the-chickee-sings-for-the-king/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/ricky-the-chickee-sings-for-the-king/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us