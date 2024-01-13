La Vergne, TN Author Publishes Fifth Children's Book
January 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Mike and William: Issue #5, a new book by Mike Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The fifth issue in The Adventures of Mike and William, this book follows two bugs flying around and having a great day in their world.
About the Author
Mike Brown is an unnoticed artist who has written five books. He has always liked to create art and draw crazy drawings, especially when it comes to cartoons.
The Adventures of Mike and William: Issue #5 is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-489-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-mike-and-william-issue-5/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-mike-and-william-issue-5/
