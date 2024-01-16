Illinois Authors Publish Book on Overlooked American Hero Nelson Dean Jay
Nelson Dean Jay was raised in Elmwood, Illinois, twenty miles west of Peoria and graduated from Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois. He started out selling pots and pans door-to-door and would go on to become one of the influential figures in World War I, Paris in the twenties, the Great Depression, World War II and the Cold War.
For half a century, Paris was the home of Nelson Dean Jay, who had been recruited by J.P. Morgan to expand the European operations of his bank. The life and story of Nelson Dean Jay is one of humility, dignity, service and intrigue.
During the Roaring Twenties in Paris, he was a friend of Ernest Hemingway, Coco Chanel, and Gertrude Stein. Jay was described in the New York Times as "one of the most civilized and authentic Americans in Paris."
The American Banker in Paris: The Remarkable True Story of Little Known Nelson Dean Jay already has 7 Reviews on Amazon.com and all with a rating of Five out of Five Stars!
William D. "Bill" Engelbrecht discovered his love of writing as a sophomore in college when he won the William Randolph Hearst Award for writing at the University of Illinois. Upon completing his Masters's Degree he spent the next twenty-six years in the creative, imaginative world of the Leo Burnett Company, eventually serving as an Executive Vice President. Along the way, he started a newspaper, magazine and radio station. He served on the faculty of Bradley University and became one of its Vice Presidents. His advocacy for education eventually led him to be named the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois. Bill resides in Peoria, Illinois with his wife, Helen.
Karl K. Taylor is the consummate writer. He earned his Ph.D. in English from the University of Illinois with an emphasis on writing and published his work in a number of prestigious academic journals. He spent over twenty years teaching the art of writing and has written three books on how to write. He has also been on the staff of Bradley University. With his Midwestern roots, Karl also had a blog featured essays of average people from small towns who do extraordinary things. Karl received his BA degree from Knox College. Karl lives in Washington, Illinois, close to his family.
The American Banker in Paris: The Remarkable True Story of Little Known Nelson Dean Jay is a 364-page hardcover with a retail price of $39.95 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-980-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-american-banker-in-paris-the-remarkable-true-story-of-little-known-nelson-dean-jay-hb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-american-banker-in-paris-the-remarkable-true-story-of-little-known-nelson-dean-jay-hb/
