Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Memoir
January 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTestimony, a new book by Star Stevens, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Testimony, Star Stevens shares the challenges she had to overcome in her life to become the woman she was meant to be. This memoir explores familial abuse, addiction, and faith in a higher power to show how one woman overcame more challenges than one should ever have to face.
About the Author
Star Stevens' dream is to spread love and peace around the world.
Testimony is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (hardcover $24.00, eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-101-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/testimony-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/testimony-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us