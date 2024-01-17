Johnson City, TN Author Publishes Poetry
January 17, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInspiration and Reality: Stories written in poetry to inspire and inform, a new book by Mark Anthony McCullogh, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Inspiration and Reality contains stories written in poetic form to inspire and inform, to help one think outside the box. From historical facts to its refreshing guides of faith and beyond, this book demonstrates to the reader truth, love, and value through its past, present, and futuristic content.
About the Author
Mark Anthony McCullogh is very involved in his church, both as a member of the Vestry acting as Chaplain and a participant in weekly services. His hobbies include photography, gardening, reading, and antiquing. McCullogh has a special interest in old and historical homes and automobiles. He is also very interested in history and current affairs.
McCullogh is married to his long-term partner, with whom he shares a dog named Betsy. McCullogh majored in ministry and business and minored in psychology. Mark is also a member of the Academy of American Poets.
Inspiration and Reality: Stories written in poetry to inspire and inform is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-171-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/inspiration-and-reality-stories-written-in-poetry-to-inspire-and-inform/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/inspiration-and-reality-stories-written-in-poetry-to-inspire-and-inform/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us