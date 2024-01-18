San Jacinto, CA Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
January 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News80 Years After the Second World War: The Old Bible of the Apostles and the Martyrs: Book 4, a new book by Sobhy Fahmy Amin Iskander, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Book 4 in a series of six write-ups of all the old bibles and new masses at some of the Christians's known bible and masses such as Catholic and Coptic, Baptist Protestants at one reference.
About the Author
Sobhy Fahmy Amin Iskander enjoys building churches and partaking in church activities. He is an avid fan of all things sports.
80 Years After the Second World War: The Old Bible of the Apostles and the Martyrs: Book 4 is a 282-page paperback with a retail price of $86.00 (eBook $81.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-781-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/80-years-after-the-second-world-war-the-old-bible-of-the-apostles-and-the-martyrs-book-4/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://dorrancepressroom.com/80-years-after-the-second-world-war-the-old-bible-of-the-apostles-and-the-martyrs-book-4/
