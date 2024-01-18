Washington DC Author Publishes Biography
January 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSex, Lies, and Postage Stamps, a new book by Nathan La-monta James, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sex, Lies, and Postage Stamps is a tale of how one man deals with romance and work over the course of his career. Can one person remain the same throughout a career of truth and adventure? Where does the money come from to provide for one's lifelong career?
About the Author
Nathan La-monta James is a golf instructor and has a podcast called Go-Go-Golf. He has produced and acted in a local TV show that has won several awards. Previously, he has written 66 books of spiritual understanding. He is also the CEO of an online record company, We the People Records.
Sex, Lies, and Postage Stamps is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-337-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sex-lies-and-postage-stamps/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sex-lies-and-postage-stamps/
