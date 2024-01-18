Painesville, OH Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
January 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRoyalty of Luna: The Beginning, a new book by Crystal Brothers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On a faraway planet, there lies the kingdom of Luna Heart, ruled over by a queen mother and her five daughters. Long ago, the king, the girls' father, and their brother died of mysterious circumstances. Now young adults, the three eldest girls are set to be married off, while the youngest twins have the freedom to fall in love and marry whomever they wish.
On the night of her twenty-fifth birthday, Diamond, the eldest, and her other two sisters, Galaxy and Selene, begin to unravel the truth about their mother and twin sisters, and their diabolical plan years in the making. Each with powers of her own, the sisters must now gather together to take down their mother and save not only themselves but their entire solar system.
About the Author
Crystal Brothers is a stay-at-home mom. She enjoys drawing, painting, writing, cooking, and spending time with her beautiful three boys and amazing fiancé.
Royalty of Luna: The Beginning is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-056-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/royalty-of-luna-the-beginning/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/royalty-of-luna-the-beginning/
