Wylie, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
January 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTommy Stahr: A Superkid Powered by ADHD, a new book by Matthew T. Veibell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Superkid Tommy Stahr can do almost anything and uses his superpowers to help other kids. He does struggle with some things, like paying attention in school, but he doesn't let that stop him from using his powers for good. Tommy even has some epic battles with his arch-enemy Stink Face. One day, Tommy gets life-changing news from his doctor; he's been diagnosed with ADHD. Stink Face tells Tommy that this means he can no longer be a superkid anymore. But after a friend helps him out, Tommy learns that ADHD gives him more powers than he thought.
About the Author
Matthew T. Veibell is a credentialed pricing actuary working for a nationwide insurance company. He has been married to his wife Natalie for over ten years. Matthew and Natalie have two amazing, energetic young boys that keep them quite busy in their cozy neighborhood town of Wylie, TX. One of those boys has ADHD and inspired this story as Matthew and Natalie look to help him be as successful as anyone else, albeit perhaps with different tools and strategies. In his free time, Matthew enjoys watching movies with his family or beating his older son at Mario Kart (the son with ADHD).
Tommy Stahr: A Superkid Powered by ADHD is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-226-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tommy-stahr-a-superkid-powered-by-adhd/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tommy-stahr-a-superkid-powered-by-adhd/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us