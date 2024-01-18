SNIPES announces retirement of Brian Forde and appointment of Dimitrios "Jimmy" Lessen

Philadelphia, January 18, 2024 - Global sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES today announced the retirement of Brian Forde, Chief Merchandising Officer for SNIPES in the United States, effective June 30, 2024. After a remarkable 40-year journey shaping the sneaker industry, Brian Forde will be stepping down to embark on a well-deserved retirement.Forde began his career in various sales leadership roles for the iconic Swoosh brand before stepping over into retail to join KicksUSA in 2017, which formed the platform for SNIPES' US market entry in 2019. During Forde's tenure with SNIPES, he played a pivotal role in introducing and building the brand in the US, leaving a permanent mark on the company as it grew from 64 to over 350 stores. "I feel very honored to have been part of an extraordinary team introducing SNIPES to the US marketplace", said Forde. "I'm especially proud of the work leaving a footprint in the communities that we serve."As Forde bids farewell, SNIPES is pleased to introduce Dimitrios "Jimmy" Lessen as the successor to the position of Chief Merchandising Officer, effective February 13, 2024. Lessen brings 30 years of experience in the sneaker industry. Most recently, he was Vice President and General Merchandising Manager of Foot Locker North America, responsible for product strategy and buying. This came on the heels of 7 years as General Merchandising Manager for Foot Locker Europe. "I look forward to working with the SNIPES team to keep elevating sneaker and streetwear retail through the brand's unique community-first model. It's the perfect new home to fuse my passion for the consumer and youth culture," said Lessen. He will report into Jim Bojko, President of SNIPES USA."For 40 years Brian has been at the heart of sneaker culture. I'm thankful for his deep experience and charismatic leadership in helping fine-tune our go-to-market approach to the US sneaker and streetwear consumer," said Bojko. "At the same time, I'm excited to welcome Jimmy to the SNIPES team. He is highly trusted with our vendor partners and brings deep product passion and knowledge. Jimmy will ensure we stay at the cutting edge of sneaker and streetwear fashion." Forde will support the transition of the merchandising function to Lessen in an advisory function until he steps down in June.SNIPES expresses its deepest appreciation to Brian Forde for his years of service and extends a warm welcome to Jimmy Lessen as he assumes his new role.For media inquiries, please contact:Ryan CassarMarketing ManagerAbout SNIPES:As the leading sneaker and streetwear retailer in the US and Europe, SNIPES offers products from top brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, and New Balance through its 750 global stores and digital properties.