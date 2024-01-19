Osage, IA Veteran & Author Publishes Memoir
January 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThrough The Eyes of a Snake, a new book by Ronald D. Feekes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Veterans from across the United States live by an oath and step into unknown shadows courageously. Because of this and unprecedented circumstances, veterans see, feel, and react unpredictably with no guarantees. Through The Eyes of a Snake is told through the blinded eyes of childhood shadows, forming nightly at the foot of an old iron clad bed, shadows stepping aside graciously at sunrise, changing unpredictably with time. This ancient tale is written primarily for family members to bring back a time that had been lost and misunderstood. In addition, it thanks key individuals for guiding Ron into reshaping shadows and childhood dreams. Finally, the author proceeds will be directed to help veterans who are transitioning out of military life and in need of assistance in chasing away ghostly shadows. Just as key individuals helped Ron, that help is now being passed on to others through the telling of this story.
About the Author
Ronald D. Feekes has been active in his community as a teacher, choir director, writer, and event speaker. He represented teachers on the state NCA board and helped facilitate in-service programs for other school districts.
After visiting his daughter and son-in-law in the Netherlands, Feekes became interested in cycling and started riding his bike across Iowa on RAGBRAI. This will be his 19th ride this coming year. Canoeing into the Boundary Waters, sleeping with bears and other creatures interest him as well, along with fishing. He has found that fishing in South Dakota in a motorboat is much easier. Ron also enjoys hunting wild hogs in Oklahoma, bear in Canada, and deer in both South Dakota and Iowa with his son, son-in-law, and a Navy buddy.
Feekes has been married to his wife, Heidi, for 52 years. Together, they have 13 grandchildren, making life rewarding and meaningful. The past three years, they have been contacting those mentioned in this book to acknowledge their significance to the story being told. Some are in nursing homes, others in assisted living, and those who have already passed away, Ron and Heidi have met with their families.
Ron and Heidi have concluded that all author proceeds and other donations will be directed toward veterans in need to offer hope for a brighter tomorrow. Proceeds will be sent to the Feekes Veteran Benefit Fund for redistribution.
Through The Eyes of a Snake is a 282-page paperback with a retail price of $68.00 (eBook $63.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-986-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/through-the-eyes-of-a-snake/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/through-the-eyes-of-a-snake/
