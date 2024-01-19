Reno, NV Author Publishes Memoir
January 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRabbit Ears to Cable: Journal Of Our Autism Family, a new book by Summer Nauss, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Autism exists in every country, every nationality, every religion, wealthy or poor, affecting everyone on this planet in some way. In this memoir, Summer Nauss sheds light onto the harsher sides of living with a child with autism, detailing the things most families just don't talk about yet live every day. Nauss encourages parents of autistic children to express laughter along with their tears, showing that life with autism is not a death sentence to your family.
Buckle up with this crazy, sleep-deprived mother as she takes you on an incredible ride through her family's autistic world with honesty and reality.
About the Author
Summer Nauss is the mother of two sons, and an autistic daughter. She has met thousands of parents of autistic children throughout the years as she has researched and studied autism to improve her daughter's life.
Rabbit Ears to Cable: Journal Of Our Autism Family is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-536-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/rabbit-ears-to-cable-journal-of-our-autism-family/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rabbit-ears-to-cable-journal-of-our-autism-family/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us