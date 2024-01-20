Oak Brook, IL Doctor & Author Publishes Law Enforcement Medical Book
January 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Law Enforcement Medical Encyclopedia, a new book by Dr. Martin Greenberg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Law Enforcement Medical Encyclopedia covers the history, the detailed nature, and the treatment or mitigation plan for seventeen medical challenges. Written in simple layman's terms, it gives a comprehensive understanding and field-tested approach to these issues. Law enforcement, military, and citizens interested in national and worldwide medical threats will find this useful guide educational and informative.
About the Author
Dr. Martin Greenberg has been an orthopedic trauma surgeon for forty years and a police officer, SWAT operator, and tactical medic for twenty-one years. He has personal real-world experience successfully treating and teaching the topics discussed in this book.
The Law Enforcement Medical Encyclopedia is a 274-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (hardcover $33.00, eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-412-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-law-enforcement-medical-encyclopedia-navigating-medical-challenges-in-a-dangerous-world/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-law-enforcement-medical-encyclopedia-navigating-medical-challenges-in-a-dangerous-world-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us