Oak Ridge, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
January 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou Can Count on Clara, a new book by Cam Mac Lloyd, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Clara is a long-haired tabby with some unique features that make You Can Count on Clara a great book for young cat lovers to learn about counting and colors.
You Can Count on Clara is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-101-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/you-can-count-on-clara/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/you-can-count-on-clara/
