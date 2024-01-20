Hattiesburg, MS Author Publishes Children's Book
January 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNick Number and the Digits, a new book by Dr. Pamela West, has been released by RoseDog Books.
One… two… one, two, three, four.
Children will love counting numbers 0 to 12 with Nick Number and his band, the Digits. Each page is filled with colorful illustrations and rhyming couplets. Navigate through early learning concepts such as number recognition, counting, and quantity with musical instrument incorporation.
About the Author
Pamela West was born in Daytona Beach, Florida, but has spent most of her life in a small South Mississippi town. She is married to an Army National Guard Soldier, and she has four sons. Pamela earned her doctorate degree in education from William Carey University. Her education has provided her with many opportunities to serve South Mississippi students through her career as an educator and librarian.
Nick Number and the Digits is a 32-page hardbound with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-375-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/nick-number-and-the-digits/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/nick-number-and-the-digits/
