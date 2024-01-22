Debra Drexler, Renowned Curator & UH Art Professor, Commends Danielle Nelisse's 'Jungle Garden' at Hui No' Eau Gallery

Maui, Hawaii – Curator Debra Drexler, an esteemed Art Professor at the University of Hawaii Department of Art and the University of Hawaii Museum Director, expresses her admiration for the powerful and captivating artwork of Danielle Nelisse in the impressive exhibition at the Hui No' Eau Art Gallery.Drexler, known for her discerning eye in the art world, shares her insights on Nelisse's masterpiece, "Jungle Garden." The 5' x 6' oil painting is featured prominently in the exhibit, running from January 12, 2024 to February 16, 2024, at the Hui No' Eau Art Gallery in Maui, Hawaii."I was really drawn to the sense of power, freedom, and confidence in this piece," notes Drexler. "Jungle Garden makes me think of Joan Mitchell's abstractions and how she took the expression of plants down to the minimum – expressed with confidence."Drexler further comments on Nelisse's exceptional use of color, stating, "Nelisse's color palette is soft, and there is a lot of harmony in her color choices." The curator highlights the artist's ability to harmonize with nature, reflecting a unique connection between Nelisse and her Maui jungle art studio.What makes "Jungle Garden" even more profound is its role as a symbol of hope after the devastating Maui fires of 2023. Nelisse's work carries a message of resilience and renewal, capturing the spirit of Maui's recovery in the face of adversity. The vibrant and lush imagery in the painting serves as a testament to nature's ability to regenerate and thrive.Danielle Nelisse, the visionary artist behind "Jungle Garden," creates her art hand in hand with nature, infusing her work with a deep appreciation for the environment. The exhibit promises to take art enthusiasts on a journey to the transformative and uplifting world depicted in Nelisse's painting.The Hui No' Eau Art Gallery, known for its commitment to showcasing exceptional works of art, is proud to host this exhibition, providing a platform for artists like Danielle Nelisse to share their talents and inspire hope within the community.Art lovers, enthusiasts, and the general public are invited to immerse themselves in the world of "Jungle Garden" at the Hui No' Eau Art Gallery. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the fusion of power, freedom, confidence, and hope in the creations of Danielle Nelisse and others.The Hui No' Eau Art Gallery is a premier art destination on Maui, dedicated to promoting and supporting the visual arts. With a commitment to artistic excellence, the gallery showcases a diverse range of works from local and international artists, fostering a vibrant cultural community.