Groveville, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
January 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSpots: The Photobombing Octopus, a new book by Mary Whelan Hohl, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rosie is given a work assignment to photograph fish on the Kailua-Kona Reef in Hawaii. While there, she encounters many beautiful fish species. Rosie makes friends with many of the fish. She also encounters a special hidden friend at the end of her adventure that makes himself obvious throughout her photos. Upon closer look Rosie sees that her special friend is photobombing her in all her photos. She calls her friend Spots the Photobombing Octopus! Can you find Spots?
About the Author
Mary Whelan Hohl has used her personal experiences as inspiration for writing and illustrating this book. Mary came upon an online live Hawaiian reef cam and became fascinated with the beauty of the colorful undersea world of intriguing and vibrant fish. Mary's favorite things to do are painting with watercolors and writing. Mary loves to spend time with nature. She lives in New Jersey, loves her family and her German Shorthair pointer. Some of her other hobbies include rockhounding, bird watching and metal detecting along the Jersey Shore.
Spots: The Photobombing Octopus is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-331-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/spots-the-photobombing-octopus/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/spots-the-photobombing-octopus/
