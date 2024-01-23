Rehoboth, DE Author Publishes Children's Book
January 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHave a Heart, a new book by Kathy Cook, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Brutus is the sweet and loveable dog of a family who loves him dearly. One day, Brutus becomes lost and is kidnapped! As Brutus manages to escape, he realizes he's even further from home than before. When a very kind man comes along, he takes Brutus in and helps him find his family by placing an ad in the paper. Can Scott's plan work? You'll just have to read to find out!
Based on a true story, Have a Heart is a tale about friendship, loss, and finding your way back home. A delightful story for children of all ages, Brutus's story is sure to be a family favorite!
About the Author
Kathy Cook has spent her life surrounded by young children. She was a preschool teacher, and later a director of many daycares including KinderCare where she still works part time. Kathy always finds great joy introducing children to new books. She loves to see the excitement on their faces and questions they ask about the story. When Kathy is not working with children you can find her reading on the beach.
Have a Heart is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-193-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/have-a-heart/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/have-a-heart/
