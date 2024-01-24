Drexel Hill, PA Author Publishes Fiction Book
Rachel's hit a rough patch: estranged from her family; denied financial aid for schooling; recently laid off from her job at Royals department store… Just when she believes she's hit her lowest, a silver lining comes in the form of a postal mistake that brings two strangers together.
On a whim, she replies to a letter she receives from a man named Bobby, who's serving time in Frecksville prison, and the two become pen pals, forming an unexpected bond as each goes through and grows through hardship.
From everyday situations to more personal struggles, Kasey Parker's Letters from Prison is a compelling story that highlights and humanizes familiar issues we have all faced, reminding each and every one of us that it's okay not to be okay.
About the Author
Kasey Parker volunteers at a shelter every Christmas.
Letters from Prison is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-269-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/letters-from-prison/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/letters-from-prison/
