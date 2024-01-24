Falkner, MS Author Publishes Self-Help Book
January 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFeeding Your Soul with Food from the Father's Table: 30 Daily Inspirational Devotions, a new book by Dr. Willie R. Hill, Sr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Feeding Your Soul with Food from the Father's Table: 30 Daily Inspirational Devotions explores the spiritual questions that people ask themselves. This text attempts to answer those questions from a biblical point of view. This self-help book of spirituality and faith will help its readers to find the help and the answers that they long for using the word of God to direct and answer them. This text will help those who need a hand to help them through difficult times through thirty days of inspirational devotions to guide them.
About the Author
Dr. Willie R. Hill, Sr. was born in Flint, Michigan in 1954. He currently resides in Falkner, Missouri. He is a volunteer chaplain at the local community hospital. Hill is also a member of his local chapter of the NAACP. He has three children and six grandsons. In his free time, he enjoys building wood carvings and decorative pieces, playing chess, and being outdoors for activities such as farming and yard work.
Feeding Your Soul with Food from the Father's Table: 30 Daily Inspirational Devotions is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-027-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/feeding-your-soul-with-food-from-the-fathers-table-30-daily-inspirational-devotions/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/feeding-your-soul-with-food-from-the-fathers-table-30-daily-inspirational-devotions/
