Bridgeport, CT Author Publishes Dystopian Novel
January 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Rise of a Country, a new book by Destene Savariau, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
During the height of Black Lives Matter, a secret society of women take over the government and transform the country. The Rise of a Country follows these women in an alternate and dystopian universe where their extreme actions raise philosophical questions about right and wrong and if the ends justify the means.
About the Author
Destene Savariau is involved in their college's Black Student Union, the student newspaper Southern News, and the Caribbean Student Association. She enjoys dancing, cooking, and writing. She started writing at a young age, around ten. Starting with fanfiction, she then discovered Wattpad and started posting stories there. After a while, she outgrew it and took a break from writing until COVID hit and the murder of George Floyd right after. These events lit a fire in her, and The Rise of a Country was born of that fire. All of her planned prequels, sequels, and spin-offs will turn that fire into a star that will illuminate the world.
The Rise of a Country is a 96-page hardbound with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-331-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-rise-of-a-country/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-rise-of-a-country/
