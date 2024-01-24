Cleveland, OH Author Publishes Fiction Novel
January 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Shadow I Walk In, a new book by Delleesa Harris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From a very young age, Lonna Stone was a woman who showed much promise-top of her class, driven and fierce, she was going places. That is, until Ricky Brown swept her off her feet and changed her life's trajectory forever.
Soon, Lonna finds herself pregnant in a seemingly inescapable world filled with lies, death, hatred, murder, abuse, and self-shame, where even the ones she loves are threatened by her lover's toxic behavior. Can she get out before it's too late?
About the Author
Delleesa Harris is a mother of five who works in the home health care field, fueled by her passion to help others whenever she can. Her hobbies include writing and poetry, as well as music, which provides the greatest meditation for her.
The Shadow I Walk In is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7390-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-shadow-i-walk-in/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-shadow-i-walk-in/
