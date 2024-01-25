San Francisco, CA Author Publishes Story Collection
January 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThree Stories, a new book by Edward Gilchrist Wright, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Three Stories tells the lives of people in American landscapes of the 20th Century.
Devotion tells of an overbearing preacher who attempts to manipulate the lives of those around him, but his younger second wife has a mind of her own, as does a rebellious son from the preacher's first marriage.
Eleanor Packard is a young woman whose childhood was marred by an abusive father and an illness which left her lame, making her transition to adulthood difficult.
This Sad Time reveals the fates of two different fathers, each betrayed by a ruthless child.
About the Author
Edward Gilchrist Wright was born in Raleigh, NC. Raised in the country, he has lived in San Francisco for many years. His greatest influences have been the European and English authors of the 19th and 20th Centuries.
Three Stories is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-041-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/three-stories-by-edward-wright/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/three-stories-by-edward-wright/
