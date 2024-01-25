Vancouver, WA Author Publishes Children's Book
January 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTrain House Adventures, a new book by Janice Frey Uhrich, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Join the trip to see family in an exciting new place and travel along the train tracks.
About the Author
Janice lives in Hood River, Oregon with her husband of 64 years and who suffers from Alzheimer's disease. She is still doing her work as a Reflexologist after 50 years of practicing. Her family is still the highlight of her life having 3 daughters who visit often, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Their son lost his life to MSA at the age of 61.
Janice has enjoyed cooking and baking and has volunteered for several organizations using her talents. She taught foods in 4-H and Young Life. She taught pre-school in an elementary school for several years and has always taught children in churches since she was 15 and always used music with her teaching. She was a freelance writer for Christian magazines and periodicals until her elderly parents needed her help.
Her motto for life is a quote from the Bible. "The Joy of the Lord is my Strength."
Train House Adventures is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-044-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/train-house-adventures/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/train-house-adventures/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us