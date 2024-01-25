Las Cruces, NM Author Publishes Horror Novel
January 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Curse of Caroline Kaswell: Awoken, a new book by Dan Diaz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The story of Caroline is one that feels unique. Twist and turns will leave you guessing as she discovers the terrors around her curse. Mystery and horror oozes from her hometown undergoing with experiences of sins. This story brings in a full side of different characters. Each one revealing a separate take on Caroline's misfortune.
About the Author
Dan Diaz has taken an interest in creating short stories at a young age. Growing up he uncovered the desire of diving into the story and characters' development. The inspiration of writing this book came upon when Diaz discovered his creativity of coming up with alternative endings for movies or shows he'd seen. He felt that a story could have multiple directions and outcomes. Diaz comes from a Mexican background as a Latino raised in El Paso, Texas. He has a bachelor's degree in 3D Animation and Visual Effects and was in theater in high school.
This is his first published book.
The Curse of Caroline Kaswell: Awoken is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3051-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-curse-of-caroline-kaswell-awoken/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-curse-of-caroline-kaswell-awoken/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
