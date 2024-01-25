Galesburg, IL Author Publishes Adventure Novel
January 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLIGHTNING BUGS: the iceberg of mental illness, a new book by Mike Lima, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A life journey full of adventure, family, and history.
About the Author
Mike Lima is a life member of free masonry, the American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. His interests are old cars and motorcycles. He started riding at age ten on a Simplex motor scooter and has had several motorcycles. His family life suffered due to manic/depression and drinking. His brother always said Mike would go ten miles out of his way to make a point. Lima has many regrets and ponders them every night before he falls asleep.
LIGHTNING BUGS: the iceberg of mental illness is a 82-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-459-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lightning-bugs-the-iceberg-of-mental-illness/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lightning-bugs-the-iceberg-of-mental-illness/
