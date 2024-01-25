Grand Marais, MN Author Publishes Poetry
January 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Old Man's Poet Whispers, a new book by R. Christopher Eng, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Author
R. Christopher Eng was unable to write until old age, with no idea why. But once he got started, he couldn't put his pen down. Eng has always had a deep love for poetry.
The Old Man's Poet Whispers is a 108-page hardcover with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-123-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-old-mans-poet-whispers/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-old-mans-poet-whispers/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us