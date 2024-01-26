Lincoln, RI Author Publishes Book on Christianity
January 26, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKing of the Hill, a new book by Marc Bernard Lavallee, has been released by RoseDog Books.
King of the Hill is a testimony to the reality that it is more difficult to be Catholic today in the 21st century, while the need to be such is growing seemingly exponentially. In a world so materialistic, so un-Christian, so out of sync with God and out of touch with the need to invest in one's eternal existence; where powerful countries and people seek to dominate each other; where political tensions between the right and the left develop daily; while such great discrepancies between the rich and poor are protected in inhumane fashions; where ineffective policies to war and terrorism are used, oftentimes by militant governments representing destitute peoples; in this world, the possibilities for mass destruction are great.
King of the Hill communicates that Jesus is the Savior of all people, of every political stripe. He requires us to be just, charitable, and peaceful, regardless of our religious background and politics, so everyone's needs are met and humanity erases conflict, terrorism, and war. Developing a life of faith is the key component of the work we must do to achieve this.
King of the Hill maintains that we must begin by seeking to Christianize ourselves. Only then can we help our families and nations. The United States must lead the way in this Christianization.
About the Author
Marc Bernard Lavallee defines himself above all as a Catholic. As is the case with most practicing Catholics, Marc learned the values of the Catholic faith first and foremost from his parents.
Marc's father is Ronald Paul Lavallee. Ronald joined the US Army in 1961 and was used by the US military to help unify the men of the 1st Calvary Division, the first wave of men that went to Vietnam in 1965.
People in authority might classify Marc as a "hacker" philosopher / theologian. Through King of the Hill, March is attempting to frame a Catholic Church mission statement for the 21st century.
King of the Hill is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-6373-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/king-of-the-hill/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/king-of-the-hill/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us