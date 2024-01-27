Pasadena, TX Author Publishes Romance Novel
January 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCome My Love, a new book by Claudette T. Bourque, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Kathleen's life seems perfect: She is running a very successful business in Austin, Texas, and her boyfriend is crazy about her. But when Kathleen starts having a recurring nightmare in which she is the dying wife of a mysterious man, she begins to wonder if her life is really all that fulfilling.
This dissatisfaction leads Kathleen back to her childhood roots, Elm Bluff, Alabama, where she purchases a stately, and slightly rundown, Victorian mansion built by the handsome Dr. Matthew Stone in 1868-shortly before the death of his wife. One night during a rainstorm, Kathleen is shocked to see Dr. Stone walk into her bedroom. Could it really be him, or is he just a figment of her imagination? Kathleen will soon come to find that her new home is so much more than just a house-it's a pathway to her future.
About the Author
Claudette T. Bourque was born in Ennis, Texas and grew up in Dallas and Austin. She currently resides in Pasadena, Texas. Claudette is a loving mother of two children and a grandmother of four. She has been passionate about writing since college.
Come My Love is a 298-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1253-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/come-my-love/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/come-my-love/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us