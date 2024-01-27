State College, PA Author Publishes Memoir
January 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBetween Gorillas: My Mother, Her Dreams, and Me A Memoir, a new book by Edwin Sabuhoro and Maribeth Shanley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is about a life I have lived as a refugee-a painful yet joyful life.
It's about my parents' struggle in exile, their struggle to live and stay alive. It's about the savage killings of Tutsis in 1959 and the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi, but it's also about the triumphs that we endured as a family.
It's a book about my mother and her love, hope, faith, and forgiveness.
It's a testament to the resilience of a refugee child and a family going through so much yet always remaining hopeful.
It's a book about a stranger's patience, empathy, and generosity and about the gift of life and what it has taught me-endurance, courage, persistence, and a belief in my dreams as they have become big dreams. It is a book about my wounds and scars and how they remind me of a future yet unknown.
Over the years, I have walked through my share of thorny, muddy lands. Blades of grass have cut my feet, and my tender heels have been drilled into by nasty critters. I've faced more than my portion of cruel and evil-spirited human intent on breaking me down. To forgive all that tried its best to cut me down, chew me up, and spit me out, I've learned to forgive.
For me, forgiveness has become the most unique and beautiful part of me as my learned compassion always reminds me of how my past has influenced me to embrace my future. To become entangled in the negative of the past would have only slowed me down and left me bitter. I do not want nor do I need either. For I am a warrior who will charge forward and leave my mark on this land we call home.
I will not tire, tarry, nor will I falter. Nothing negative will slow me down.
I embrace my constant search for love and hope and keep my faith close while I continue to forgive a noisy and thorny world.
In the end, I chose the light of day rather than the darkness of night. Love, hope, faith, and forgiveness are the paths of virtue I choose to walk.
About the Author
Edwin Sabuhoro, Ph.D. is an Assistant Professor of Recreation, Park, and Tourism Management and African Studies at Pennsylvania State University. He lives in State College, Pennsylvania.
He works with local communities in the Virunga Mountains, home to endangered Mountain Gorillas. Over the past fifteen years, Edwin has established integrated conservation and community development programs that have addressed the challenges of indigenous communities, promoted socio-economic development, and led to improved conservation outcomes for mountain gorillas and their habitats.
His efforts have been recognized through numerous awards, including the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) 2008 Young Conservationist of the Year Award, the 2015 UN-GRASP-Ian Redmond Conservation Award in 2015, and the 2016 eChievement Award, among others.
He was selected and invited by President Obama to participate in the 2010 Young African Leaders Forum in Washington D.C.
His work with Mountain Gorillas and indigenous people was featured on the 2015 CNN African Voices, and he was recognized among the 2015 CNN Heroes.
Between Gorillas: My Mother, Her Dreams, and Me A Memoir is a 306-page paperback with a retail price of $93.00 (hardbound $107.00, eBook $88.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4170-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/between-gorillas-my-mother-her-dreams-and-me-a-memoir-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/between-gorillas-my-mother-her-dreams-and-me-a-memoir-pb/
