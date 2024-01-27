McLean, VA Author Publishes Romance Novel
January 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAndrew: A Tale of Three, a new book by Kurt Darr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this modern-day retelling of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, Andrew has lived a life filled with significant, unresolved psychological problems. Trichotillomania. Cutting. Familial issues. As the scion of an international enterprise based in Austria, and having the finer things in life, he cannot overcome his anxieties and depression. When he meets a young woman named Una, his life begins to change. Una is patient, kind, and loving. She helps Andrew through his anxieties with performance in the bedroom, and as their relationship matures and they become engaged, their life together seems smooth and exactly as it should be with a woman his family knows and accepts.
Beginning to feel unsure of the lackluster life he is sure will follow a marriage to Una, Andrew begins to reconsider marrying her. His answer becomes clear when he meets American model, Greta. Now, Andrew finds himself confronted by the worst imaginable dilemma.
A story weaving fact and fiction, with the overarching effects of mental health disorders, Andrew ~ A Tale of Three, is replete with joy and sorrow and emotional highs and lows.
About the Author
A retired academic, Kurt Darr has traveled widely and strives to be a Renaissance man. He enjoys reading, gardening, and hobbyist beekeeping, and is devoted to driving and automobiles.
Andrew: A Tale of Three is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (hardbound $29.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0167-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/andrew-a-tale-of-three-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/andrew-a-tale-of-three-pb/
