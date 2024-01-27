Vashon, WA Author Publishes Autobiography
January 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Boy from Hilltop, a new book by Thomas L. Trigg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Thomas Trigg shares his life experiences as a boy growing up after World War II, living in West Berlin during the Cold War. Thomas' journey shows that one can find success after failure. During his journey, Thomas Trigg discovers his passion for discovering the truth of the mysteries of the universe and reveals the results in his personal search.
About the Author
Thomas L. Trigg is a big supporter of non-profit organizations. He also enjoys playing golf and tennis in his free time. Trigg taught golf to high school students for many years as a volunteer. He and his wife enjoy boats and traveling when they can.
The Boy from Hilltop is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-295-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-boy-from-hilltop/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-boy-from-hilltop/
