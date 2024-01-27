Dearborn, MO Author Publishes Children's Book
January 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCalvin Learns Faith, a new book by Julie Ann Brookover, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Calvin is on a mission to drive a train full of cocoa to a candy factory atop a mountain. Along the way, he encounters a number of situations that require him to be brave and kind and offer a helping hand despite his fear. In those moments, he touches the lives of those he meets and proves the purity of his heart. Once at the top of the mountain, Calvin meets a mysterious man who explains that God is always present, even in moments when we may think him absent, and by the time Calvin begins his descent, he's discovered the ever-present power of faith and prayer.
Calvin Learns Faith is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-807-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/calvin-learns-faith/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/calvin-learns-faith/
