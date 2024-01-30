Lantzville, BC Author Publishes Animal Story
January 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTabasco the Saucy Raccoon, a new book by Lyn Hancock, has been published.
An orphan raccoon is placed in Lyn Hancock's care while she is living on the third floor of a no-pet apartment in Burnaby near Vancouver in British Columbia and studying at Simon Fraser University. The landlady said, "No dogs or cats" but she didn't say "No raccoons" so Lyn smuggled Tabasco up three flights of stairs in her packsack with her books and groceries, then down again the next day to her car when she drove to university.
So Tabasco is a highly educated raccoon. She even became the mascot of the English Department and wore her own mortar board hat when she accompanied Lyn to graduation. She is also well-traveled. Life with Tabasco is hilarious, heart-warming, and gut-wrenching as the odd couple crisscross Canada on seventeen airplane flights, cause havoc in dozens of schools and radio stations, television studios, and newspaper offices, drive around British Columbia and Washington on camping holidays, and skitter along busy streets in towns and cities.
Tabasco's saucy personality enlivened Lyn's days and brought joy and wonder to countless people. But much as Lyn loves Tabasco, she knows that raccoons are wild creatures, not house pets. The story of her search for a new wild home for her beloved companion will melt your heart. Young and old alike will treasure the unforgettable tale of Tabasco, the saucy raccoon.
About the Author
An actress, teacher, writer, photographer, lecturer, and world traveler, Australian-born Lyn Hancock is the award-winning author of 20 books and countless articles that have appeared in such publications as Readers' Digest, Globe and Mail, Nature Canada, Canadian Geographic, Westworld and National Geographic News. She tells stories from personal experience - studying wild animals and living with Dene and Inuit in Yukon, North West Territories, and National Geographic. Energetic and enthusiastic, she is an inspiration to all ages.
Lyn is an entertaining and passionate speaker on the topic that she most enjoys: touching the wild, and letting the wild touch you. Born in Australia, she has traveled extensively in and written about American and Canadian wild places, particularly the North. Her presentations, classroom visits, and books bring people and nature together and change lives.
"I always wanted to be Columbus and discover new worlds. I want to get to the end of the road, the top of a mountain, to get the most of every experience that comes my way. I don't know whether or not my adventures come to meet me or I go out to meet them, but I am fascinated by how -through chance and coincidence - a day's events, a person, an animal, a location becomes a story and I love telling everybody about what happens as a result."
Tabasco the Saucy Raccoon is a 168-page paperback at the suggested retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-5503-9156-5. You can get the book by email at lynettehancock@gmail.com or online at www.tabascothesaucyraccoon.com
Contact Information
