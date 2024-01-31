Solvang, CA Author Publishes Education Study
January 31, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLeadership and the School Principal, a new book by Dr. Bronte H. Reynolds, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Leadership and the School Principal is about the traits and behaviors associated with the role of the school principal. Each chapter leads off with what scholars studying this domain have found throughout their research. During a period in this country's history when effective leadership is critical, where better to emphasize this message than with individuals in our culture who serve in a most consummate role model for those who one day will become our future leaders.
While focusing on school leadership, the characteristics and dispositions presented in this work clearly apply to any institution where individuals come together to pursue a common vision and achieve goals. It is hoped that this work provides the reader with the substance and motivation to self-reflect on his/her role as a leader; to learn and grow personally and professionally from the experience.
About the Author
Dr. Bronte H. Reynolds earned Bachelor's and Masters Degrees from San Francisco State University and a Doctorate from the University of Southern California. He has served as a school teacher, school principal, and superintendent for three California School Districts. He has been a full, tenure track professor for California State University Northridge, teaching in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, and served as Chair of the Department, all accruing to over sixty years of experience as an educational leader. In addition, he has served as President and/or chair for a number of service and non-profit institutions along the way.
Bronte has two daughters, a son, and seven grandchildren.
Leadership and the School Principal is a 138-page hardbound with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3132-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/leadership-and-the-school-principal/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/leadership-and-the-school-principal/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
