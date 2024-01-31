Atlanta, GA Author Publishes Autobiography
January 31, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlack Silver Blues: Hymnal of the Spirit, Hum of the Soul, a new book by Curtis Dean Hill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Black Silver Blues: Hymnal of the Spirit, Hum of the Soul is an autobiography of an African American man's life experiences in the southern states of America, the state of Georgia in the city of Atlanta. Starting as a young child and moving through to adulthood, the struggle in the lives of African American people in the United States is revealed.
About the Author
Curtis Dean Hill is first and foremost a Christian who loves the Holy Spirit of the Lord. He is a blues artist and enjoys playing the harmonica and the acoustic guitar for weddings, live entertainment, family reunions, birthday parties, and social events. Hill enjoys soft music including gospel, R&B, soul, blues, classical, and jazz. He is a self-educated man of IBEW, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and OIC, Opportunity Industrialization Center of Atlanta, GA.
Black Silver Blues: Hymnal of the Spirit, Hum of the Soul is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-263-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/black-silver-blues-hymnal-of-the-spirit-hum-of-the-soul/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/black-silver-blues-hymnal-of-the-spirit-hum-of-the-soul/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
