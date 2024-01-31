Duluth, GA Author Publishes Spiritual Book
January 31, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Me that Only God Saw, a new book by P. A. Patton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
P. A. Patton's relationship with God began when she was a child and continued to grow and evolve over the years of her life. Through hardships and trials, God has always been right by her side teaching her to continue to have faith and trust in His plan.
Through her testimonies, it is clear God has had His hand in her everyday life, guiding her through difficult relationships, job losses, finding a new home, and uprooting her life to moving multiple states away from family in obedience to God's instructions. Her story is a lesson that no matter what we are faced with, always trust the Lord, have faith in His plan, and by having a willingness to listen, all will be set right.
About the Author
P. A. Patton is the owner of an event planning company. She is the mother of one adult daughter. She is an active member at her church, a published author, and to relax she enjoys sewing.
The Me that Only God Saw is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-389-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-me-that-only-god-saw/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-me-that-only-god-saw/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
