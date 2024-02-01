Bowie, MD Author Publishes Self-Development Book
February 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAlternating Your Mindset: Three P's Perspective, Perception, Perceive, a new book by Michael Womack, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Michael Womack was inspired to write about the three P's (Perception, Perspective, Perceive) with a focus on self-development to enhance and develop skill sets to become a better leader and decision maker, to guide conversations, and to shape his personal interactions with others on a professional or personal level. This book revisits facts and experiences to aid and highlight the presence of the three P's so that people can start to formulate their own acceptance of the message which further promotes self-development.
About the Author
Michael Womack lives in Bowie, Maryland and is a beginner writer with a strong desire to dedicate time and effort to building this Three P's series. He enjoys coaching youth basketball and football and takes pride in promoting a big brother relationship with the kids and their families. He is an engineer and considers himself a building doctor. He likes to stay active with fitness activities and makes time for family to share laughs, entertainment and other lasting memories. He also enjoys music and outings with his wife.
Alternating Your Mindset: Three P's Perspective, Perception, Perceive is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-247-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/alternating-your-mindset-three-ps-perspective-perception-perceive/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/alternating-your-mindset-three-ps-perspective-perception-perceive/
