Blaine, MN Author Publishes Memoir
February 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInside the Mind of the Black Sheep of the Family, a new book by Lilian Wilson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For Lilian Wilson, life hasn't always been peachy keen. Growing up in a neglectful and abusive household, Lilian did the best she could with what she had. Struggling also with hardships such as depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder, she takes us on her journey from misery and pain to acceptance and thriving in this chaotic world. Join her in her book, Inside the Mind of the Black Sheep of the Family, and learn how she has overcome so many hurdles to become the woman she is today.
About the Author
Lilian Wilson is a less-than-typical American who has been trying to figure out more and more about herself every day. She currently resides in Blaine, MN.
Inside the Mind of the Black Sheep of the Family is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-361-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/inside-the-mind-of-the-black-sheep-of-the-family/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/inside-the-mind-of-the-black-sheep-of-the-family/
