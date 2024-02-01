Mississauga, ON Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
February 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMaria: Mystery and Tears of Penance, a new book by Maria Gniotek, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Maria is a book about the author's life and what happened to her throughout her various relationships. After going through an abusive relationship that resulted in her being cursed, she looks for salvation and forgiveness through God. Eventually she learns that no matter what, God was always with her and Jesus' protection was always on her and her life.
Maria: Mystery and Tears of Penance is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-290-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/maria-mystery-and-tears-of-penance/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/maria-mystery-and-tears-of-penance/
