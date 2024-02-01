Olympia, WA Author Publishes Memoir
February 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDodging the 60's Bullet: And Other Blessings from My Mennonite German Immigrant Grandparents, a new book by Barbara Wyman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I chose Dodging the 60's Bullet as the title because it expresses how I feel about living through that era without taking a direct hit! I believe I was blessed by the timing of my birth as well as the influence from my immigrant grandparents who helped to raise me.
I was almost an adult when this unarmed 'insurrection' began, but those who were only in their early teens were not as lucky. The '60s attack on America's culture alarmed my elderly grandfather who came to this country before 1900, and he shared his profound (and prophetic) concerns with me in 1962. It seemed that almost overnight social norms were being overturned by this generation composed of mostly college students who had been influenced by left-leaning professors who taught that our traditional values were unjust and had to be radically changed.
God was soon declared 'dead', drug use was celebrated and sex was considered just a form of 'Free Love' with any partner! The effect of all this is magnified now, because those who suffered a direct hit (and the children they spawned) are currently in charge of our government, education, media and entertainment. If you are not over 60 years old, you likely have no idea of how or why we are seeing such a downturn of civility, lawlessness and immorality in our culture now.
My life's journey, combined with a renewed faith in Judeo-Christianity, prompted me to share my experiences and opinions in this book. As a passionate current events and cultural news-addict, I am fascinated with how these issues are addressed in this ancient book we call the Bible! I am hoping what I have written will be relatable and interesting enough to provide some food for thought and even some encouragement for those who are facing difficult times. We were all created with unique abilities for a purpose; and those abilities can be used to replace discouragement with faith and hope for the future!
About the Author
I am a first-time author but have always loved to write, including 'letters to the editor' and commenting on news sites! I have worked in many different jobs in both public and private sectors, including several years owning and operating a Childcare Center of fifty three children in partnership with my sister-in-law. I have also dabbled in artwork with several paintings and other items many people liked enough to even pay me for!
I now live in Olympia, Washington where I am blessed with three wonderful grandchildren (one in California), plus two great grandbabies and one more on the way! I share my home with a long-haired cat named Ollie who I think would be better suited to living on a farm; but he seems attached to me…(sigh). I am also a member of the Board of Directors in a small Messianic Congregation called Lion of Judah where I enjoy learning more about the faith that makes me a happy warrior in this crazy world!
Dodging the 60's Bullet: And Other Blessings from My Mennonite German Immigrant Grandparents is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-358-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dodging-the-60s-bullet-and-other-blessings-from-my-mennonite-german-immigrant-grandparents/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dodging-the-60s-bullet-and-other-blessings-from-my-mennonite-german-immigrant-grandparents/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us