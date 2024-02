Buxton, ME Author Publishes Poetry Collection

Hustling Backwards: The Struggles of a User, a new book by Helen Robichaud, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Hustling backwardsAre stories about meAnd the roller coaster rideTrying to get freeSome days I was focusedAnd others were a wasteNot doing what I should have doneCuz I got caught up in the chaseSome poems are inspirationalAnd some are off the chainBut mostly recognizableIf you've ever played the gameThe game is just a part of itEmotional baggage is tooBut if any of it sounds familiarThen it may be a reflection of youHustling Backwards: The Struggles of a User is a 88-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-454-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hustling-backwards-the-struggles-of-a-user/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hustling-backwards-the-struggles-of-a-user/