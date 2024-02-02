Buxton, ME Author Publishes Poetry Collection
February 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHustling Backwards: The Struggles of a User, a new book by Helen Robichaud, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hustling backwards
Are stories about me
And the roller coaster ride
Trying to get free
Some days I was focused
And others were a waste
Not doing what I should have done
Cuz I got caught up in the chase
Some poems are inspirational
And some are off the chain
But mostly recognizable
If you've ever played the game
The game is just a part of it
Emotional baggage is too
But if any of it sounds familiar
Then it may be a reflection of you
Hustling Backwards: The Struggles of a User is a 88-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-454-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hustling-backwards-the-struggles-of-a-user/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hustling-backwards-the-struggles-of-a-user/
