Brush Prairie, WA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
February 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMemorable Life Adventures, a new book by Al O'Connor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Memorable Life Adventures is a collection of autobiographical short stories that provide glimpses into the boyhood to the present life of Al O'Connor. A lover of the outdoors, he has had a passion for fishing, hunting, and hiking from a young age. In addition, it is about a life well-lived where everyday happenings are viewed as adventures often filled with humor. Many journeys are planned, but often they veer from the path in unexpected ways that are even better than were originally intended. Hopefully, O'Connor's own stories will inspire others to reminisce about their own life in the spirit of adventure.
About the Author
Al O'Connor is a member of several hunting and fishing groups that advocate conserving, preserving, and enhancing wildlife and their habitats. He is also a member of a group that focuses on preserving farmlands. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, crabbing, clam digging, working on his small farm, woodworking, gardening, carpentry, mending and repairing equipment, buildings, and their contents. O'Connor is also passionate about wildlife habitat conservation, watching wildlife, recycling metals, artwork with wood, watching sports, and working in his metal shop.
He is happily married with a wife and daughter, son-in-law, and grandson. He also has a younger sister. His mother, father, and an older and a younger brother that have passed on. O'Connor is a professional civil engineer and geologist. He is a board member of the Washington Waterfowl Association as well as a member of the Delta Waterfowl Association, Ducks Unlimited, Friends of Clark County, and Vancouver Wildlife League.
Memorable Life Adventures is a 228-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-336-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/memorable-life-adventures/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/memorable-life-adventures/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
