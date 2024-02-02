Macclenny, FL Author Publishes Autobiography
February 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnbreakable Cord, a new book by Karen Barquero, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Drugs are fun. Until they're not. There's never an easy or comfortable way of approaching someone with an addiction, but Unbreakable Cord breaks down those obstacles. Loaded with real experiences from a born again, Christ professing recovered addict, and the family members who were most affected by it. Within these pages you will find the answers to the most daunting questions that circle around addiction: What makes an addict think the way they do? What influences an addict the most? Why would an addict choose drugs over their own well-being? Among many others… If you've been held captive by an addiction, or know someone who has, and have a desire to finally break through the chains, then Unbreakable Cord is the book you've been longing for.
Unbreakable Cord is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-087-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/unbreakable-cord/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unbreakable-cord/
