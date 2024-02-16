International Lawyers Network (ILN) Recognized as a Leading Law Firm Network in Chambers Global 2024 Guide
February 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network (ILN) announces its continued distinction as a 'Band 1 Leading Law Firm Network' in the Global Market Leaders Guide for Chambers 2024 Global Guide. This esteemed recognition highlights the ILN's unwavering dedication to excellence and its prominent position within the global legal community.
Chambers and Partners, renowned for its comprehensive assessment of legal professionals and networks, conducts extensive interviews with clients to evaluate factors such as technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities highly valued by clients. The ILN has consistently earned recognition in Chambers' Global Guide since 2011, underscoring its commitment to delivering exceptional legal services worldwide. The ILN has maintained its Band 1 recognition as a 'Leading Law Firm Network' in the Global Market Leaders for the second year in a row.
The Chambers Global Guide 2024 will be available both in print and online at https://chambers.com.
Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the International Lawyers Network, expressed her gratitude, stating, "We are truly honored to receive this recognition from Chambers for another year. This achievement is a testament to the exceptional quality of our member firms and the unwavering dedication we have demonstrated to enhance the value we bring to our membership."
A member of the ILN shared with Chambers that, "The ILN has been a great asset for us. It provides us with a large number of associated firms around the globe that are ready and willing to serve our clients in the same way we do."
For more information about the International Lawyers Network, please visit www.iln.com.
About the ILN:
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform for the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2021, the ILN was honored as Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards, and in 2016, 2017, 2022, and 2023 they were shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year. Since 2011, the Network has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, increasing this ranking in 2021 to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
2017854902
