Hermon, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
February 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThere's a Gator Under the Banana Tree, a new book by Amber Caroline Lottie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There's a Gator Under the Banana Tree is an entertaining and well told tale that is fun for both kids and adults to read. The story uses poetry and nonfiction to create vivid images for its readers. The author leaves her readers with powerful imagery and a new respect for nature. The book was written by the author on her first trip to Florida and is a representation of how she felt while exploring the animals and habitats on her adventures there.
About the Author
Amber Caroline Lottie was born in Gouverneur, New York. She currently resides in a small town called Russell that is located in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains with her husband and their three children. She is a teacher at a local school and loves being around children every day. She also enjoys being outside, exploring nature, and photographing her experiences.
There's a Gator Under the Banana Tree is a 24-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-119-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/theres-a-gator-under-the-banana-tree/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/theres-a-gator-under-the-banana-tree/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us