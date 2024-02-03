Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Fiction Novel
February 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlack Girl Generation X, a new book by Lanettera Gerlisky, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Black Girl Generation X shows how what a young girl goes through in her formative years can shape who they become in life. It shows the other side of abuse victims that no one wants to talk about but would rather label and ostracize. Not all people process trauma the same and adapting to a situation doesn't mean that you're compliant. But all victims need a voice and a chance to heal in order for them to move forward.
Black Girl Generation X is a 220-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-404-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/black-girl-generation-x-the-girl-they-called-slut/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/black-girl-generation-x-the-girl-they-called-slut/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
