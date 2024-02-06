Arcadia, CA Author Publishes Self-Improvement Book
February 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSteps to Freedom from Lust and Moral Failure: Proven Ways to Overcome Porn and Other Sexual Addictions, a new book by Eduardo Lopez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a child, Eduardo Lopez was exposed to pornography and later struggled with sexual sin as a teenager. As an adult, he has learned to overcome these addictions through his faith and trust in God and His power. If you are one of those who struggle with sin and lust, Lopez's inspirational guide is a stepping stone to getting your life back on track and on the right path. Through intense self-reflection and prayer, your journey to salvation begins with the small step of opening this book.
About the Author
Eduardo Lopez has been a spiritual coach at www.jesuscares.com since 2012. He has chatted with over ten thousand people across the globe. Lopez has also worked as a life coach to aid those who were hooked on porn, struggled with suicidal thoughts, and helped those dealing with anxiety and depression, leading thousands of lost souls to Christ.
Steps to Freedom from Lust and Moral Failure: Proven Ways to Overcome Porn and Other Sexual Addictions is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-102-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/steps-to-freedom-from-lust-and-moral-failure-proven-ways-to-overcome-porn-and-other-sexual-addictions/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/steps-to-freedom-from-lust-and-moral-failure-proven-ways-to-overcome-porn-and-other-sexual-addictions/
